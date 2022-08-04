- Advertisement -

Residents in the County of St. Paul will be prevented from accessing the Armistice Road due to construction.

Armistice Road, from Range Road 73 to Range Road 72, will be closed from 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. beginning Wednesday to August 17th. There will be detour signs set up at both intersections. Traffic will be detoured south to Highway 646 at the Range Road 73 intersection, and detoured north to Township Road 572 at the Range Road 72 intersection.

The County of St. Paul says the work involves creating a large dip in the road with poor visibility and worries drivers will not have the time they need to stop.