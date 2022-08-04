- Advertisement -

This advisory has been lifted as of noon on August 2.

The Fire Advisory was issued on July 19 for the M.D., Summer Villages of Bonnyville Beach and Pelican Narrows, and the Village of Glendon.

Fire advisories are put in place to attempt to reduce the number of human-caused wildfires while still allowing as many activities as possible.

During an advisory, Existing fire permits are still allowed but no new fire permits will be issued for non-essential burning. Burn barrels with screens, fire pits, fireworks, and safe campfires are permitted.

Everyone can monitor www.albertafirebans.ca for updates or changes.