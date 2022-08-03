- Advertisement -

From August 15 to September 19 the indie film Kemooch will be filming in St. Paul and Elk Point and the filmmakers, along with the STEP Economic Development Alliance are looking for participants to help behind the scenes.

The jobs listed are as follows:

craft services

day and night security

shuttle driver

production assistant

stills photographer

hair and makeup

wardrobe

art assistant

generator operator

COVID supervisor

There is no required film industry experience to get involved in the project.

Kemooch will be prioritizing hiring individuals from underrepresented communities and groups for all available positions.

Send information and resume qualifications to kemoochprods@gmail.com.