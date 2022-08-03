- Advertisement -
From August 15 to September 19 the indie film Kemooch will be filming in St. Paul and Elk Point and the filmmakers, along with the STEP Economic Development Alliance are looking for participants to help behind the scenes.
The jobs listed are as follows:
- craft services
- day and night security
- shuttle driver
- production assistant
- stills photographer
- hair and makeup
- wardrobe
- art assistant
- generator operator
- COVID supervisor
There is no required film industry experience to get involved in the project.
Kemooch will be prioritizing hiring individuals from underrepresented communities and groups for all available positions.
Send information and resume qualifications to kemoochprods@gmail.com.
