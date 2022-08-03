- Advertisement -

Jacqueline Densmore will take up the responsibility of being the new Principal of St. Dominic Elementary School.

Densmore was born and raised in Cold Lake and is coming full circle as she attended St. Dominic Parish with her family every Sunday. She has previously worked as a student assistant, teacher, and vice principal in schools across Lakeland.

Densmore says she has a passion for helping others grow and become the best versions of themselves

“I hope to build relationships with everyone so we can work together to enhance student learning at the school.”

In her new role, Jacqueline looks forward to having a positive influence on the students, leading St. Dominic Elementary staff into a new school year, while connecting with the community.