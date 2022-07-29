- Advertisement -

Due to a lack of physicians over the long weekend, the Emergency Department at the George McDougall Healthcare Centre will be without physician coverage.

The ED will be without coverage from 12 noon on July 29 until 8 a.m. Tuesday, August 2.

AHS says they are working to ensure residents continue to have access to the care they need during this time.

Full physician coverage in the Emergency Department will resume Tuesday, August 2 at 8 a.m.

Nursing staff will remain on-site in the Emergency Department providing triage and assessments and referring patients to healthcare facilities in surrounding communities as needed.

EMS calls will be re-routed to other available healthcare sites to ensure local residents continue to have access to the emergency services they need. Surrounding facilities include the Redwater Health Centre (56km), Ste. Therese-St Paul Healthcare Centre (93km), or the William J. Cadzow – Lac La Biche Healthcare Centre (101km).

Patients requiring urgent emergency medical care during this time are asked to call 911.