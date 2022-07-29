- Advertisement -

The Bonnyville Library is preparing for a free puppet show on August 4th by Kaybridge Puppets.

The show will start at 5:00 pm at the library and is free for anyone to watch the 30-minute performance. There will be some time after the performance to ask questions and learn about puppets.

The poster for the event says “Their unique style of performance has brought many classic tales to life with lots of music, hilarity, colorful characters, and audience participation for all ages!”

The Bonnyville Library is also running a program called StoryWalk until August 4. Readers can enjoy a stroll between the pages of a book.