- Advertisement -

A heat warning has been issued in the Lakeland region.

Temperatures are expected to range from near 29 degrees Celsius to mid-30s today across the Lakeland.

Heat Warning in effect for the following areas:

M.D. of Bonnyville near Beaverdam

M.D. of Bonnyville near Bonnyville Ardmore and Kehewin Res.

M.D. of Bonnyville near Cold Lake and City of Cold Lake

M.D. of Bonnyville near Fishing Lake Smt

M.D. of Bonnyville near Glendon and Moose Lake

M.D. of Bonnyville near La Corey Wolf Lake and Truman

Residents and visitors are warned to take precautions to protect themselves by following the tips listed:

- Advertisement -

– Consider rescheduling outdoor activities to cooler hours of the day.

– Take frequent breaks from the heat, spending time in cooled indoor spaces where possible.

– Drink plenty of water and other non-alcoholic, non-caffeinated beverages to stay hydrated.

– Check for your children or pets before you exit your vehicle. Do not leave any person or pet inside a closed vehicle, for any length of time.

Everyone is asked to monitor for symptoms of heat stroke or heat exhaustion, such as high body temperature, lack of sweat, confusion, fainting, and unconsciousness.