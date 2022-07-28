- Advertisement -

Dancing Under the 13 Moons will be presented by the group Lakeland Society for Truth and Reconciliation tonight.

Some Indigenous youth has been undergoing summer dance training over the course of the last few weeks to prepare for the showcase event.

The dance will match the storylines that center on Tipi and Sky teachings. The Indigenous youth will tell stories of the oral histories and ancient knowledge to delight and wonder.

The dance will take place at École Notre Dame High School at 7:00pm and is free for all to attend.

- Advertisement -