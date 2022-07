- Advertisement -

The 116th Vermilion Fair has begun and will run until Saturday at the Ag Grounds.

The celebrations kicked off today with a parade at Railway Ave through Mainstreet to end at the hospital.

Today’s theme is the 80s which encourages everyone to dress like it’s the 1980s. Next year’s theme will be “Moving Foward.”

The following gallery gives a detailed list of all the events planned for the fair:

