- Advertisement -

Connor Cadaret will now be helping head coach Brad Flynn as the Pontiac’s new assistant coach.

Cadaret was an associate coach in the OJHL for the Coburg Cougars and an assistant coach in his hometown of Stouffville, Ontario for the OJHL Spirit for multiple seasons.

Associate general manager Chad Nelson says Connor is an excellent addition to the staff and organization.

“Connor is an excellent addition to our staff and organization. With his previous experience in the OJHL we are excited for him to work with our defenseman and help them develop.”

- Advertisement -

The new assistant coach will soon arrive in Bonnyville in preparation for the upcoming 2022-23 season.

Cadaret says he is extremely grateful to be presented with the opportunity to work with Head Coach Brad Flynn and the Bonnyville Pontiacs.

“I’m looking forward to building relationships and earning the trust of the players and staff in the Pontiacs organization. Growing up in a small town, I know how much hockey means to a community like Bonnyville, and I can’t wait to do my part in continuing the strong winning tradition of the team.”

The Pontiacs are excited to welcome Cadaret to the staff and to see what he can bring to the organization.