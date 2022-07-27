- Advertisement -

Cenovus Energy has been announced as the title sponsor for the annual Feast on the Farm where money is raised for grassroots student-led programs in the Colledge.

Guests will gather at Lakeland College’s Research Centre at the Vermilion campus on Aug. 18 for the feast.

This year marks the first time the event will be held since 2019.

Dr. Alice Wainwright-Stewart says the College is very appreciative that Cenovus Energy has come on board to help us welcome Feast on the Farm back.

“Thank you to Cenovus and the entire community for coming together to support our students. All funds raised go directly to support initiatives which encourage and enhance student innovation,” says Dr. Alice Wainwright-Stewart, president and CEO of Lakeland College.

Feast on the Farm was first held in 2016 and has since raised close to $100,000 thanks to generous sponsors and attendees.

Funds also supplied new equipment for hands-on learning at the Emergency Training Centre, the development of a family literacy project, and more.

Tickets for Feast on the Farm Presented by Cenovus Energy are sold out.