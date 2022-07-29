- Advertisement -

Shawn McKerry is now the new dean at Lakeland College Emergency Training Centre as the 2022 season of live training is underway.

McKerry joined Lakeland College Emergency Training Centre on July 4 and has been welcomed to the team.

The new dean graduated from a Class of 2006 emergency services technology and spent 20 years as a first responder in municipal fire services.

Tanya McDonald the interim vice president of academic and research says they are excited for Shawn McKerry to return as the dean.

“Shawn knows our programs well and brings a wealth of experience and expertise to this position.”

McKerry says the Emergency Training Centre is a second home even with the different faces.

“With our EST and firefighter training programs sporting waitlists, it’s clear that the demand for these essential programs is high. We’re excited to have everyone on-site, developing skills that will serve them well on the front lines and throughout their careers.”

McKerry says he is looking forward to ensuring Lakeland continues to offer top-notch and in-demand programming.