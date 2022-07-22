- Advertisement -

Dr. Todd Sumner will step into the role of vice president of academic and research at Lakeland College starting July 18.

Dr. Sumner. says he has seen the college transform lives through innovative learning.

“Over the past several months, I have had the privilege of working at Lakeland College and getting to see the passion of the staff as they impact the lives of students.”

Before moving into the role of vice president, Dr. Sumner served as Lakeland’s interim dean of student and academic services and registrar.

“Having worked in a polytechnic institute with a focus on applied, hands-on learning, I am so excited to be a part of Lakeland College where there are so many innovative programs that provide students opportunities for innovative experiential learning.”

Dr. Sumner is bringing an extensive 24 years of post-secondary and leadership experience from the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology. He also served as an instructor in math, computer programing, and Microsoft Office.

“I am really excited about being able to work at one of Alberta’s top 75 employers and helping to support the great team at Lakeland College,” Dr. Sumner says. “Lakeland has a long, rich history of serving students and industry in both the local region as well as Alberta. I am looking forward to getting to learn more about the great programs and facilities at Lakeland, but more importantly, getting to know the students and staff and how I can best support them.”

Dr. Alice Wainwright-Stewart, president and CEO of Lakeland College says she is excited to work with the new vice president.

“Todd brings such a depth of expertise to this position. He has the extensive post-secondary experience and is committed to student success, instructional excellence, innovation, and curriculum development.”