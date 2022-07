- Advertisement -

Lac La Biche RCMP is continuing their investigation into the break and enter into a trailer parked overnight at the Hylo Community Hall.

A total of $7,500 in tools was taken from the trailer in July. 19 at approximately 10:50 a.m.

Anyone with security cameras or dash cam footage between July 18 at 5:00 p.m. and July 19 at 10:50 a.m. is asked to contact Lac La Biche RCMP.