Forward Charlie Russell for the Bonnyville Pontiacs has committed to Clarkson University of the NCAA’s ECAC Hockey conference.

“Charlie’s relentless work ethic and style of play brought another dimension to the Pontiacs this season,” said associate GM Neil Langridge.

Russell posted 16 goals and 20 assists this season, his first with the Pontiacs.

“Clarkson is getting a hard-working, physical, and skilled forward into their program.”

Russell has now become the 108th Bonnyville Pontiac collegiate commitment since the 2013-14 season.

The Pontiacs congratulate Charlie on his hard work and know he will translate to a determined NCAA Division I player.