On July 18 RCMP arrested 56-year-old, Andrew Misiak of Bonnyville, after an investigation by ALERT’s Northern Alberta Internet Child Exploitation Unit.

ALERT’s NAICE launched an investigation into the Bonnyville resident in February who was believed to be in possession of child pornography.

Misiak has been charged with:

Possessing Child Pornography

Transmitting Child Pornography.

Misiak has been taken before a justice of the peace and released on several conditions with his next court appearance date set for August 16, at Bonnyville Provincial Court.

Internet Child Exploitation Unit Sergeant Kerry Shima says Each time someone views or distributes child pornography, the infants, children and teens depicted in those images are victimized again

“Although the sexual assaults and exploitation which is depicted in the images and videos has already happened, the people who choose to download and share these images for their own gratification are effectively re-offending against the children depicted in the images. The victims of child pornography live with this trauma for the rest of their lives.” Says Sergeant Kerry Shima of the Internet Child Exploitation Unit

If you have any information about this offense or those involved please contact the Bonnyville RCMP Detachment at 780-343-7200, your local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.