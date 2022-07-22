- Advertisement -

Updated: Taralee Merko has been located and Bonnyville RCMP thank the public for their help.

Bonnyville RCMP is asking for the public’s help after Taralee Merko was reported missing.

The 37-year-old was reported missing after she was last seen at her residence on July 20, 2022.

Taralee’s family has expressed concern for her wellbeing:

Taralee is described as:

5’9” tall

140 pounds

Blonde hair

Medium build

Police are asking anyone who knows of Taralee’s whereabouts or has recently been in contact with her to please contact the Bonnyville RCMP Detachment at 780-343-7200.