Bonnyville RCMP find missing 37-year-old

By Zachary Ferguson-Frick
(Photo supplied by Cpl. Troy Savinkoff for Alberta RCMP Media Group)
Updated: Taralee Merko has been located and Bonnyville RCMP thank the public for their help.

Bonnyville RCMP is asking for the public’s help after Taralee Merko was reported missing.

The 37-year-old was reported missing after she was last seen at her residence on July 20, 2022.

Taralee’s family has expressed concern for her wellbeing:

Taralee is described as:

  • 5’9” tall
  • 140 pounds
  • Blonde hair
  • Medium build

Police are asking anyone who knows of Taralee’s whereabouts or has recently been in contact with her to please contact the Bonnyville RCMP Detachment at 780-343-7200.

