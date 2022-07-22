- Advertisement -
Updated: Taralee Merko has been located and Bonnyville RCMP thank the public for their help.
Bonnyville RCMP is asking for the public’s help after Taralee Merko was reported missing.
The 37-year-old was reported missing after she was last seen at her residence on July 20, 2022.
Taralee’s family has expressed concern for her wellbeing:
Taralee is described as:
- 5’9” tall
- 140 pounds
- Blonde hair
- Medium build
Police are asking anyone who knows of Taralee’s whereabouts or has recently been in contact with her to please contact the Bonnyville RCMP Detachment at 780-343-7200.
