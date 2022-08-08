Listen Live

type here...
HomeContestsCountry 99's "Summer Sizzle" Sweepstakes
Contests

Country 99’s “Summer Sizzle” Sweepstakes

Country 99 FM is ending the summer with a BANG and we want you to be part of the Summer Sizzle!

We’re heating things up with the ultimate summer prize and with your help, it’ll be that much better!

To enter, submit your best “Summertime in Lakeland Photo” and a short story about it for your chance to win a fabulous Summer Sizzle Prize Package from of our amazing prize sponsors!

Prize package includes; 
A fun weekend of Glamping courtesy of 350 Farms,
An Wood Chopping Axe courtesy of Dynamo Small Engine Sales & Service,
A Cooler and Mugs courtesy of K3 Promotions
and a Gift Basket courtesy of Cold Lake Brewing & Distilling Co.

- Advertisement -

The lucky winner will be announced live on air Wednesday, August 31st!

Enter Now!

Offer ends August 30th, 2022.


Complete the form below to enter!

Your Birthday*
Your Name*
Accepted file types: jpg, gif, png, pdf, Max. file size: 256 MB.
Untitled
Rules & Regulations*
- Advertisement -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

In The News