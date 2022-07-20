- Advertisement -

The C2’s field house has been renamed the “Graham Field House” after a new sponsorship deal.

Graham Maintenance Services has signed a five-year agreement and will be investing 70,000 dollars over the next few years into the C2’s field house.

The deal gives advertising/naming opportunities for Graham and the C2 gets revenue over the contracted term.

General Manager Les Parsons says the sponsorship money will help offset the costs to keep the field house clean and in the best condition it can be.

“It means a lot. These kinds of sponsorships make a huge difference and these Graham guys have been super generous to support us.”

Senior Vice President for Graham North American Maintenance & Turnaround Business Shawn Jubinville says the company is really excited to continue the sponsorship long-term

“We are really excited to continue the sponsorship here. We know how important it is to support the communities where we work and live.”

Jubinville says Graham was so attracted to the field house because it supports mental and physical health along with fostering a strong sense of community.

“This venue is a place where cultures can come together from around the community and really share stories and continue that tradition that makes this community so great.”

The original sponsor for the field house was Flint which was replaced by Aecom and now has been replaced by Graham.