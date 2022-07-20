Listen Live

Cold Lake RCMP ask for help locating Dashia Lawrence

By Zachary Ferguson-Frick
(Photo supplied by Cpl. Troy Savinkoff Alberta RCMP Media Group)
Dashia Lawrence has been reported missing and Cold Lake RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance to locate her.

The missing 25-year-old person was last seen in Cold Lake on July 14, 2022.

Lawrence is described as:

  • 5’4″ tall
  • 130 lbs
  • Medium complexion
  • Black hair
  • Brown eyes
(Photo supplied by Cpl. Troy Savinkoff Alberta RCMP Media Group)

Police are asking anyone who knows of Lawrence’s whereabouts or has recently been in contact with them to please contact the Cold Lake RCMP Detachment at 780-594-3302 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

