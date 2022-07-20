- Advertisement -

Dashia Lawrence has been reported missing and Cold Lake RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance to locate her.

The missing 25-year-old person was last seen in Cold Lake on July 14, 2022.

Lawrence is described as:

5’4″ tall

130 lbs

Medium complexion

Black hair

Brown eyes

Police are asking anyone who knows of Lawrence’s whereabouts or has recently been in contact with them to please contact the Cold Lake RCMP Detachment at 780-594-3302 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.