- Advertisement -
Dashia Lawrence has been reported missing and Cold Lake RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance to locate her.
The missing 25-year-old person was last seen in Cold Lake on July 14, 2022.
Lawrence is described as:
- 5’4″ tall
- 130 lbs
- Medium complexion
- Black hair
- Brown eyes
Police are asking anyone who knows of Lawrence’s whereabouts or has recently been in contact with them to please contact the Cold Lake RCMP Detachment at 780-594-3302 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
- Advertisement -