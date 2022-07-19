- Advertisement -

Albertans will be able to get a second booster dose of COVID-19 vaccines starting on July 20. Residents 18 and older can book appointments for their second booster five or more months after receiving the first booster dose.

“As we continue to live with COVID, vaccines remain critical to lowering your risk of severe outcomes and protecting our health-care system. Albertans are encouraged to continue to get their first booster and to consider their unique circumstances when making choices about second booster,” said Jason Copping, minister of health.

The province said expanded availability of a second booster dose will provide Albertans with more choices to increase protection against COVID-19, based on their personal risk factors

“We know that new variants of the COVID-19 virus will continue to emerge, and the best form of defense continues to be prevention. I urge all Albertans who have not already done so to access their first booster dose to help lower their risk of infection and severe outcomes and to carefully consider their own risk factors when making choices about when to get a second booster of COVID-19 vaccine,” said Dr. Deena Hinshaw, chief medical officer of health.

Alberta expects to see increased transmission of COVID-19 through the summer and into fall and winter, according to a news release from the province. The Omicron variant is the most common strain in Alberta right now.

The province said it is recommended to wait at least three months after a COVID-19 infection before getting a booster dose.

Residents can book their booster dose online and select pharmacies will also accept walk-ins.