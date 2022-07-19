- Advertisement -

Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit’s investigation into the sudden death of 21-year-old Tytiana Janvier has resulted in the arrest of a Lac La Biche man.

The 21-year-old’s cause of death is still pending lab results, but RCMP does not believe that the cause of death is suspicious in nature.

The investigation into the incident on March 10 has led RCMP to arrest Ali Wayne Cunnigham of Lac La Biche, who is facing a charge of Indignity to a body.

Cunnigham was arrested on July 13 and was released from custody with his next court appearance set for August 8, 2022, at Lac La Biche Provincial Court.

