Rolling road closures are scheduled for parts of the Queen Elizabeth II Highway and Highways 2A, 16, 43, 611 and 633 from July 24th to 27th to allow for the visit of Pope Francis.

This means a highway closure will be in place before and after the Pope’s motorcade passes by.

Arrival: July 24th

The Pope will arrive on the morning of July 24th. The QEII Highway northbound between the Edmonton International Airport and City of Edmonton will be closed until the motorcade passes by.

Maskwacis event: July 25th

The QEII Highway southbound and Highway 611 west of Highway 2A will be closed between Edmonton and Maskwacis when the Pope travels from Edmonton to Maskwacis on the morning of July 25th.

The QEII Highway and Highway 611 west of Highway 2A will be closed between Maskwacis and Edmonton when the Pope returns to Edmonton later in the afternoon.

Also, travellers can expect closures, significant delays and limited access along portions of Highway 2A, northbound and southbound, between Wetaskiwin, Maskwacis and Ponoka all day on July 25th.

Motorists can also expect closures, significant delays and limited access along portions of Highway 611, eastbound and westbound, all day on July 25th.

Lac Ste. Anne event: July 25th

Highway 16 westbound, Highway 43 northbound and Highway 633 westbound will be closed when the Pope travels to Lac Ste. Anne late in the afternoon on July 26th.

Highway 633 eastbound to Highway 43 southbound and Highway 16 eastbound to Edmonton will be closed when the Pope returns to Edmonton.

Additionally, closures and restricted access to Highways 16 and 633 can be expected on all range roads and township roads west of Highway 43 and east of Highway 765, south of Lac Ste. Anne.

Highway 633 between Highways 757 and 43 will be closed except for buses and local traffic.

Departure: July 27th

The Pope will depart Edmonton on the morning of July 27th. The QEII Highway southbound between Edmonton and the Edmonton International Airport will be closed.

Travellers are asked to plan ahead and make alternate travel plans if possible.

Alberta transport authorities say more information will be posted on 511.

The public may use the following options for updated traffic information: