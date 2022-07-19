- Advertisement -

Bonnyville Health Centre will see a temporary reduction in some services between July 25 – September 6, 2022, because of staffing shortages.

Any surgical services will be limited to Monday through Friday with patients being notified if their surgery is affected. Emergent surgeries will be assessed on a case-by-case basis. Obstetric service will not be available during the staffing shortages and patients will be contacted by their obstetrical team to discuss alternate options for care and delivery.

The final change Bonnyville Health Centre will see during the shortage is six fewer acute care beds.

The emergency department along with other service areas will remain open but the Health Centre says they anticipate the reduction will impact patient flow and wait times throughout the facility.

Site Administrator for Bonnyville Health Centre Shelly Franklin says they would like to thank the community for their patience and apologize for any inconvenience this may cause as we navigate this extended staffing shortage.

“We acknowledge that this temporary service reduction will cause some concern for local residents, and we ask that you are patient with our staff during this challenging time.”

Franklin says the Health Centre is grateful to the teams from Covenant Health and AHS who are working to find solutions to staffing shortages in the North Zone. Our top priority remains the safety of our patients and staff.

The Bonnyville Health Centre is expected to resume full operation on September 7, 2022, based on current information.