Elk Point RCMP was called after they received a report of a male suspect destroying a residence and firing a gun at Fishing Lake.

Evan Lee Gladue was located and taken into custody without incident after the RCMP contained the area. A search was conducted of the residence and revealed damage in multiple locations and evidence that at least one round was fired. The stolen rifle was also located.

Gladue of the Elizabeth Metis Settlement has been charged with the following:

Assault

Mischief

Weapons offenses (x3)

Discharge firearm while being reckless

Obstruction

Fail to comply with release conditions

Gladue has been remanded in custody with his next court appearance set for July 18, 2022, at Lac La Biche Provincial Court.

