- Advertisement -

The Cold Lake Airshow took place last week and the Lakeland celebrated together and watched amazing tricks from Canada’s finest.

Corporate Services Manager for 4 Wing Cold Lake Janae Wandler says everyone was really excited to put the show together for the Lakeland community again.

“It was a disappointment to have to cancel the 2020 show so I think everyone is pretty ecstatic to finally get out and attend events again.

We have an amazing team working hard to put on a show that highlights the professionalism of the Royal Canadian Air Force and our American Allies.”

This show has been in the works since the 2020 show was canceled. Corporate Wandler says the work needed for an event like this is astronomical.

“It’s worth it to highlight the Cold Lake area and the dedication of the RCAF.”