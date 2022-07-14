- Advertisement -

Cold Lake will see more civilian and military air traffic over the Lakeland as performers arrive for the Cold Lake Air Show or conduct flybys.

On July 14th 4 Wing Public Affairs Officer Captain Rachel Brosseau says there will be an optional visual flight rules tour which will fly over the towns of St. Paul, Bonnyville, and Cold Lake. The aircraft will not fly lower than 1000 feet above the highest obstacle over ground level.

The flyby will take place around 8:00 p.m. and fly over 50th Avenue in a west-to-east heading. The aircraft will fly no lower than 500 feet above the highest obstacle over ground level.

