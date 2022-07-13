- Advertisement -

Temperatures are reaching 30 degrees Celsius over the Lakeland and Environmental Canada is issuing a heat warning.

The heat is expected to fall later into the evening with the passage of a cold front before warming again on Thursday and continuing into the weekend.

Residents are asked to take the following precautions to protect themselves:

Consider rescheduling outdoor activities to cooler hours of the day

Take frequent breaks from the heat, spending time in cooled indoor spaces where possible

Drink plenty of water and other non-alcoholic, non-caffeinated beverages to stay hydrated

Check for your children or pets before you exit your vehicle. Do not leave any person or pet inside a closed vehicle, for any length of time

Monitor for symptoms of heat stroke or heat exhaustion, such as high body temperature, lack of sweat, confusion, fainting, and unconsciousness

Environment Canada asks everyone to pay particular attention to individuals that can experience earlier or more severe effects from heat including infants, children, seniors, and individuals with pre-existing lung, heart, kidney, nervous system, mental health or diabetic conditions, outdoor workers, as well as those who are socially isolated.

- Advertisement -

The Heat Warning is in effect for the following areas:

Co. of St. Paul near Ashmont St. Vincent and St. Lina

Co. of St. Paul near Elk Point and St. Edouard

Co. of St. Paul near Lindbergh and Frog Lake

Co. of St. Paul near St. Paul and Lafond

Improvement District 349 including Cold Lake Air Weapons Range

Lac La Biche Co. near Fork Lake

Lac La Biche Co. near Heart Lake

Lac La Biche Co. near Lac La Biche and Square Lake

Lac La Biche Co. near Lakeland Prov. Park and Rec. Area

Lac La Biche Co. near Plamondon Hylo and Avenir

M.D. of Bonnyville near Beaverdam

M.D. of Bonnyville near Bonnyville Ardmore and Kehewin Res.

M.D. of Bonnyville near Cold Lake and City of Cold Lake

M.D. of Bonnyville near Fishing Lake Smt

M.D. of Bonnyville near Glendon and Moose Lake

M.D. of Bonnyville near La Corey Wolf Lake and Truman

Smoky Lake Co. near Buffalo Lake and Kikino Smts

Smoky Lake Co. near Vilna Saddle Lake and Whitefish Lake