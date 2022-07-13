- Advertisement -

The Bonnyville Pontiacs have picked up Blackfalds Bulldogs defenceman Kaiden Bugera and forward Kobe Assam in exchange for goaltender Matthew Hennessey.

General Manager Neil Langridge says the two newcomers will bring youth and size to the lineup and fans can expect a solid work ethic and physical play from both of them.

“We are extremely excited to bring Kaiden and Kobe to the Pontiacs organization.”

Last season Bugera played a total of 43 games and earned 3 goals and 5 assists while also piling up 49 penalty minutes.

The Calgary-born player attended the Edge School U18 Prep and played in the 2018-19 Alberta Cip.

Assam played a total of 15 games out of the 35 total games last season with the Blackfalds after being acquired from the Alberni Valley Bulldogs. The Kelowna, British Columbia native accumulated 4 goals and 7 assists.

The Pontiacs thank Matt Hennessey for the two years he spent with the Bonnyville team.

“We know he will excel in Blackfalds and will have a great opportunity to achieve his goals of furthering his education and playing career. Matt truly left the Pontiacs jersey in a better place than when he arrived and for that the organization is grateful,” says Langridge.

The Pontiacs welcome Kaiden and Kobe to the organization.