Madison Katrina Payne has been reported missing and Cold Lake RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance to locate the missing 23-year-old person.

Payne was last seen in Cold Lake on July 3 and is believed to be in either Edmonton or the Cold Lake area.

Their family and friends have tried to contact them but were unable to reach them. It is unknown where they might be at this time.

Payne is described as:

5’7″ tall

185 lbs

Light complexion

Glasses

Longer blond hair and green eyes

Several tattoos on arms

Police are asking anyone who knows of Payne’s whereabouts or has recently been in contact with her to please contact the Cold Lake RCMP Detachment at 780-594-3302 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

