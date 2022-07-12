- Advertisement -

The Cold Lake Healthcare Centre Emergency Department will be temporarily closed due to the inability to secure physician coverage. The ED will be without on-site physician coverage from 11 p.m. July 11 to 7 a.m. July 12 and from 11 p.m. July 12 to 7 a.m. July 13.

Nursing staff will remain on-site in the ED providing triage and assessments. Patients will be sent to alternate EDs in surrounding communities if necessary.

This closure is only a temporary measure and could be cancelled if coverage is found.

Patients are still asked to call 911 if there is a medical emergency as EMS will remain available. Patients will be re-routed if needed to ensure Cold Lake has access to emergency services.

- Advertisement -