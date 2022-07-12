- Advertisement -

Multiple people have been arrested after St. Paul RCMP were shot at during a vehicle pursuit on the Saddle Lake Cree Nation on July 10.

Officers were patrolling the area when they saw a vehicle drive by with occupants that appeared to be pointing a firearm at another occupant near the intersection of North-South Road and North East 4 Road on Saddle lake Cree Nation.

An attempt was made to stop the vehicle but it fled and a pursuit was initiated. During the chase 2 rounds were fired at pursuing officers with one police vehicle being struck.

The chase ended when the suspect’s vehicle got stuck in a field. St. Paul RCMP was then able to arrest all occupants without further incident. Charges have been laid on the following people after the incident.

Aleigha Omeasoo of Saddle Lake Cree Nation has been charged with:

Attempt murder

Discharge a firearm with intent

Possession of stolen property over $5000

Fail to comply with condition of release conditions (x2)

Cage Omeasoo of Saddle Lake Cree Nation has been charged with:

Flight from police

Resist arrest

Weapons offence

Possession of stolen property over $5000

Fail to comply with release conditions (x3)

Colton Rain Moyah of Cold Lake has been charged with:

Weapons offences (x2)

Possession of stolen property over $5000

Jayleen Favel of Cold Lake has been charged with:

Weapons offence

Possession of stolen property over $5000

An additional young offender has been charged with:

Attempt murder

Discharge a firearm with intent

Possession of stolen property over $5000

Fail to comply with condition of release under Youth Justice Act (x3)

Weapons offence

Constable Anita Doktor of the St. Paul RCMP says this incident exemplifies the dangers that officers experience on a daily basis serving Alberta communities.

“We are proud that we were able to bring this dangerous incident to a successful conclusion without harm to the community, our officers, and the offenders.”

All offenders have been remanded in custody with their next appearance set for July 14, 2022, at St. Paul Provincial Court.

RCMP continue to investigate the circumstances of the incident.