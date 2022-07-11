- Advertisement -

Bonnyville RCMP tried to make a curfew check on 33-year-old Tyler Blake but he was not present.

The check was done on July 1st at 10:45 PM.

Officials located Blake later that night in possession of a stolen truck and trailer that had the VIN removed. Blake was arrested a found to have Methamphetamine on his person.

He has been charged with the following:

Possession of Stolen Property Under $5000

Altering/Destroying a VIN

Possession of Crystal Meth

5 Counts of failing to comply with a Release Order he’d been previously released on

He was remanded in custody to appear in court on July 5th and during that court appearance, he was further remanded to July 19th.

