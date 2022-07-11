- Advertisement -

The public will be given the opportunity to go on Lakeland College’s research plots in celebration of Agronomy Day.

The field day will take place on July 12.

This will be the first time Lakeland’s research team has hosted a live field day since 2019.

“Lakeland College’s crop applied research division has been busy since we were last able to host live tours and information sessions on our projects,” says Dr. François Paradis, Lakeland’s director of applied research. “We are

excited to share the work we are doing to provide science-based knowledge and solutions to producers and industry to improve sustainability, profitability, and efficiency in the agricultural sector.”

The day is intended to give visitors a first-hand look at the projects underway at the college. Producers, industry members, academic professionals, students, staff, and general members of the public are all expected to attend.

Guests will be given a tour of the canola, cereal, and pulse research plots as well as attend information sessions led by members of the Canadian Canola Council, and the Alberta Pulse Growers.

The topics discussed will include the following:

• Pulse regional variety trials (peas, soybeans, lentils, faba beans)

• Cereals regional variety trials (wheat, oat, barley, triticale)

• Integrating N fertilizers technologies with superior genetics to optimize protein in CWRS wheat

• Maximizing barley yields while minimizing lodging

• Nitrogen-fixing bacteria in Canola

Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. before the group embarks on tours to various trials.