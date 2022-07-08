- Advertisement -

Two women are facing charges after a break and enter in Bonnyville on July 1st.

Bonnyville RCMP was dispatched to a storage yard on 62 Street after they were notified of a break and enter in progress.

Police say they found two female suspects nearby the scene with break-in tools and Methamphetamine on their person.

Both 27-year-old Callen O’Hare of Ardmore and a 17-year-old female youth have been charged with the following:

- Advertisement -

Breaking & Entering a Business

Possession of Break-In Instruments

Possession of Crystal Meth

Both suspects have been released without bail by a Justice of the Peace and are due to appear in Bonnyville court on August 2nd.