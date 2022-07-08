- Advertisement -
Two women are facing charges after a break and enter in Bonnyville on July 1st.
Bonnyville RCMP was dispatched to a storage yard on 62 Street after they were notified of a break and enter in progress.
Police say they found two female suspects nearby the scene with break-in tools and Methamphetamine on their person.
Both 27-year-old Callen O’Hare of Ardmore and a 17-year-old female youth have been charged with the following:
- Advertisement -
- Breaking & Entering a Business
- Possession of Break-In Instruments
- Possession of Crystal Meth
Both suspects have been released without bail by a Justice of the Peace and are due to appear in Bonnyville court on August 2nd.
- Advertisement -