Lakeland Lutheran Church suffered major fire damage this week and officials are looking for assistance gathering information regarding the incident.

Cold Lake RCMP received the fire report at Lakeland Lutheran Church on July 2nd around 4:00 a.m.

When officials arrived on the scene they were told the fire has been deemed to be suspicious. Damages to the Lakeland Lutheran Church are estimated to come to a total of 1.4 million dollars. The investigation into the fire is ongoing and Cold Lake RCMP is asking for the public’s help

While Cold Lake RCMP continues to investigate this tragic event they are requesting anyone from the public with information on this incident to call the Cold Lake RCMP at 780-594-3302.

