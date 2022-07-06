- Advertisement -

Lakeland Catholic will see four new changes to the staffing heading into the new year.

The following people will take on new roles in their schools:

Sherry Depner:

Sherry Depner will be settling into the role of Vice-Principal at Assumption Jr/Sr High School after holding the position of District English Language Lead (ELL) Teacher, a role she will continue to serve.

Depner previously worked as an elementary school teacher, Roots of Empathy Teacher, Inclusive Education Speech and Language Support member, and Reading Intervention Teacher.

“I hope to bring kindness, compassion, and joy to this role. Every new opportunity is equal parts exciting and challenging. My hope is to face it with positivity and grace,” she said.

Sherry completed her Bachelor of Arts with a double major in English and Religious Studies, and a Bachelor of Elementary Education.

She has taught in England, South Korea, Newfoundland, Northern Alberta, and the Lakeland.

Megan Lanceleve:

Megan Lanceleve will now be the Vice-Principal of École Notre Dame Elementary School.

Lanceleve was previously a teacher at Holy Cross Elementary School. She attended the University of Alberta where she completed her Bachelor of Education degree.

“I hope to foster a sense of approachability to the school and the families we serve. I want to ensure our students’ needs are met not only from an educational standpoint, but also physically, emotionally, and spiritually,” Lanceleve added.

Benoit Côté:

Benoit Côté will be sitting behind the Vice Principal’s desk at St. Dominic in August 2022.

Benoit and been working with Lakeland Catholic for 22 years. He started as a Grade 3/4 French Immersion teacher until he began offering support in Information Communication Technology. Finally, he shifted into the position of Vice-Principal at École Notre Dame Elementary School.

Benoit completed his Bachelor of Science of Physical Education from the University of Montreal.

“I look forward to being involved as much as I can around the school, and to continue to create a safe, caring, faith-filled learning environment for our students and staff,” he said.

Elaine Ernst:

Elaine Ernst will take on the role of Acting Principal of Assumption Jr/Sr High School.

Ernst taught at the school for 15 years before becoming vice principal in 2021. She graduated from the University of Alberta with a Major in English and a Minor in Social Studies.

“I hope to bring my experience and relationships to this new role, to continue to develop the excellent programs offered here at Assumption Jr/Sr High,” She said.