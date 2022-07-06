- Advertisement -

UPDATE: RCMP is pleased to report that Shayd Hayward has been located safe.

RCMP would like to thank the public for their assistance.

Shayd Hayward was reported missing on July 4th and Cold Lake RCMP are asking for help locating her.

Shayd Hayward is described as:

5’3” tall

Approximately 99 lbs

Slender

Blonde hair

Green eyes

Light complexion

Anyone with information regarding Shayd Hayward’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Cold Lake RCMP at 780-594-3302 or your local police.

- Advertisement -