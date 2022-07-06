Listen Live

type here...
HomeNewsUPDATED: Cold Lake RCMP seek help locating Shayd Hayward
FeaturedNews

UPDATED: Cold Lake RCMP seek help locating Shayd Hayward

By Zachary Ferguson-Frick
(Photo supplied by Joannie Crevier for Cold Lake RCMP)
- Advertisement -

UPDATE: RCMP is pleased to report that Shayd Hayward has been located safe.

RCMP would like to thank the public for their assistance.

 

Shayd Hayward was reported missing on July 4th and Cold Lake RCMP are asking for help locating her.

Shayd Hayward is described as:

  • 5’3” tall
  • Approximately 99 lbs
  • Slender
  • Blonde hair
  • Green eyes
  • Light complexion
(Photo supplied by Joannie Crevier for Cold Lake RCMP)

Anyone with information regarding Shayd Hayward’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Cold Lake RCMP at 780-594-3302 or your local police.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Continue Reading

Load more

In The News