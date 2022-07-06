- Advertisement -

Bonnyville RCMP responded to several breaks and enters over the past week from June 24th to June 29th.

On June 24th at 5:00 AM a business on the 6000 block of 56 Avenue was broken into.

A vehicle was stolen from a tow Truck company on June 26th at 4:50 AM. The company located at 56 Avenue was able to recover the truck after it was abandoned. The stolen vehicle has been recovered and is pending a forensic examination. The same culprits returned the following night at 8:50 PM and damaged a company truck.

Some diesel and gasoline were stolen from a business yard on June 26th. RCMP say culprits entered the business yard located on 55 Avenue and stole the oil. Three days later at 4:30 AM, culprits drove around on ATVs near their gas tanks. The culprits attempted to gain entry into the maintenance shop but set off an alarm and fled.



On June 27th at 2:00 AM an oilfield business on the 6000 block of 47th Avenue had its fence cut.

Two culprits were caught on video surveillance on June 28th at 4:00 AM climbing over a fence and attempting to gain entry to a storage area at 62 Street before fleeing on bicycles.

A Dodge Ram work truck was taken from an oilfield business on June 28th at 11:30 PM. The stolen vehicle was located less than 254 hours later in Fishing Lake.

All of the Break & Enters remain under investigation and the RCMP urges anyone with information to contact the Bonnyville RCMP or Crimestoppers.