M.D. of Bonnyville parks staff says they will start working on a few boat launches this month.

The following launches will be closed down during their construction times. The following days are set to change depending on weather conditions and are more of an estimate.

July 11 to 17 — Birch Grove launch on Moose Lake

July 18 to 24 — Pelican Point on Moose Lake

July 25 to July 31 — Ferby Boat Launch. It is important to note this project is a reclamation to turn the site back to its natural state, and will become hand-launch only.