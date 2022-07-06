- Advertisement -

The Municipal District of Bonnyville has approved the construction of the Sunset Beach Drainage Improvement project.

Construction on the project will begin on July 11.

Crews will be visible to residents along the walking path parallel to Range Road 463 as the High-Density Poly Ethylene is prepared for installation.

A short detour will be set up for the walking path while construction is underway.

The Horizontal Directional Drill Bore is scheduled for the week of July 18 to 21 between lots 27 and 29 within the subdivision. Some minor traffic disruptions should be expected with no traffic being allowed while the drilling is underway.

The MD of Bonnyville has provided a map to get a visual to provide residents with the affected area.

Questions can be further directed towards the Transportation Department at 780-826-3951.