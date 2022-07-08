- Advertisement -

The Town Of Bonnyville held a regular meeting on June 28 and approved two different funding requests.

Council approved a one-time funding request to the Clayton Bellamy Foundation for the Arts Theatre for $100,000 to develop a state-of-the-art venue, subject to the Foundation obtaining CFEP funding.

A $250 donation was also approved for Kiev’s-H-Hi Camp, which will go towards the repair and restoration of the camp in preparation for the campers.

The next Town of Bonnyville Council Meeting will take place on July 12th.

