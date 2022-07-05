- Advertisement -

One person has been arrested after Bonnyville RCMP executed a search of a resistance in a rural residence just North of La Corey, Alberta.

Bonnyville RCMP made the search around 9:00 am and closed down Highway 41 for approximately 5 hours during the event. The RCMP Emergency Response Team helped make the arrest.

Jeffery Joseph Fendelet was arrested after the search found prohibited and restricted weapons as well as multiple stolen vehicles and vehicle parts. Fendelet has been charged with 36 offenses including:

firearms related offences (x14)

possession of a prohibited weapon or ammunition (x3)

setting a trap likely to cause harm

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose (x2)

possession of stolen property over $5000 (x2)

possession of stolen property under $5000

resisting arrest

possession of controlled substance (x3)

possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking

unauthorized possession of tobacco products (x2)

failing to comply with a release order (x6)

The homeowner was previously arrested and charged by Bonnyville RCMP in June of 2021 for 16 counts of similar charges. Fendelet’s violated one of the release conditions in possession of firearms or weapons.

The 2021 charges are still before the court with his next appearance set for July 19, 2022. Fendelet will appear in court on July 5, 2022 for his new charges.