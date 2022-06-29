- Advertisement -

Lakeland College has reviewed and updated several program names to better reflect the industries students will excel in upon completion.

As of July 1 these Lakeland College programs will change:

Heavy oil operations technician will be power engineering technician;

Heavy oil power engineering will be process and power engineering;

Applied environmental sciences certificate will be environmental sciences certificate;

Applied environmental sciences major will be general environmental sciences major;

Conservation and restoration ecology major will be land stewardship and conservation major;

Early learning and child care (certificate and diploma) will be early childhood education;

Child and youth care will be child and youth care counsellor.

Sustainable energy certificate will be sustainable energy technician certificate.

Interim vice president Tanya McDonald says these changes will ensure the programs are aligned with the industry.

“Together with our advisory committees and faculty, these new program names were chosen to be more reflective of the certification our students receive and the industries they will thrive in after graduation.”

In fall 2021, Lakeland grew its programming with the addition of the bachelor of agriculture technology degree.

The college also launched an agricultural sustainability diploma, a post-bachelor certificate in commercial agriculture production, and sustainable energy micro-credentials.

This fall, Lakeland is offering the following new programs:

• Business administration marketing major

• Barber certificate

• Pre-employment automotive service technician certificate

• A re-imagined agribusiness diploma to reflect the changing needs of the food industry. The program now has five streams: agrifood and tourism, finance, marketing, production, and sustainability.

Application for these programs is open.