A $10,000 cheque was presented to Holy Family through the Shane Stachnik Scholarship Fund in conjunction with the Waskatenau Royal Canadian Legion #261.

Farrah Ollikka Holy Family Catholic School Principal says this donation honors Sgt. Shane Stachnik legacy.

“We are so grateful to the Legion and the community for the generous donation to our school,” said Farrah Ollikka, Holy Family Catholic School Principal.

Sgt. Shane Stachnik was a former student who was killed in Afghanistan in September 2006. In 2008, the school dedicated one of its halls to his memory.

“We are so grateful for the funds and look forward to finding a project that will benefit our students for years to come,” Farrah said.

Holy Family will form a committee to determine how the school will use the donation.