Construction has begun in the Municipal District of Bonnyville and drivers are advised to prepare for delays.

Alberta Transportation is completing intersection improvements and paving in areas throughout the Municipal District of Bonnyville.

Construction has begun and is targetted for completion on September 1.

Expect delays in the following locations:

Intersection of Highway 28 & Township Road 610 (Moose Lake)

Intersection of Hwy. 28 & 54 Avenue (Town of Bonnyville)

Intersection of Hwy. 28 28 & Range Road 450 (Fort Kent)

Intersection of Hwy. 28 & Hwy. 892 (Ardmore)

Intersection of Hwy. 892 & Twp. Rd. 622

Hwy. 892 from Hwy. 28 to four kilometres south of Hwy. 55

Twp. Rd. 610 from Hwy. 28 to three kilometres west of Hwy. 28