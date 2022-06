- Advertisement -

Moose Lake trail will see some work being done to it this summer.

New pathways will be built that connect 15 subdivisions and nearly 500 homes. More than seven kilometers of new pathways will be added to the existing 15 kilometers of pathways around the Moose Lake area.

The pathways will also tie into the Town of Bonnyville’s extensive pathway system.

The construction is scheduled to finish by autumn.

