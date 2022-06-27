- Advertisement -

Juanita Melenko has just won big after stopping at the nearby Vegreville Co-Op Gas Bar on June 12.

The Vegreville local is now Alberta’s newest millionaire thanks to the new $100 ULTIMATE instant ticket.

The ULTIMATE ticket launched on May 30 with odds sitting at 1 in 100,000.

Melenko said she was just trying to kill time in between laundry loads when her interest was piqued by the new ULTIMATE tickets. When she scratched one of the two tickets she couldn’t believe her eyes; one of her numbers matched the winning number.

“I thought I won $100,000 then I looked closer and saw it was $1 million!”

Melenko recalled as she claimed her prize. Just to be sure, she handed it to the cashier for validation who confirmed she was really $1 million richer. The new millionaire says she has a plan for the funds.

“I’m going to pay off my farm debt and purchase a new vehicle.”

Melenko is the first winner to bring home the ULTIMATE’s top prize, after less than two weeks of the ticket being on the market.