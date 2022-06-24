- Advertisement -

An additional RCMP officer will be coming to Cold Lake in a couple of weeks.

The new officer will bring the Cold Lake RCMP Detachment strength up to 33 RCMP members.

Cold Lake Mayor Craig Copeland says the Cold Lake RCMP detachment is busy and crime has been on a lot of residents’ minds.

“Our council is committed to ensuring our detachment has the resources it needs to do its job, while we also pursue innovative avenues to tackle crime and find the vulnerable people in our community the support they need.”

- Advertisement -

Copeland says the city has a great relationship with the men and women who serve in the RCMP detachment.

“We realize that crime is a complex issue and City Council is focused on putting a variety of resources in place so that the RCMP can continue to serve our community confidently.”

The Cold Lake RCMP Detachment will soon operate with one staff sergeant, two sergeants, five corporals, and 25 constables. The Cold Lake detachment also has the following:

a complement of four public servants

seven municipal employees

three victim services workers

a General Investigative Section

a Police Dog Service

a three-member Lakeland Crime Reduction Unit

Sgt. Ryan Howrish of the Cold Lake RCMP says the detachment is very fortunate to have such a positive relationship with the leadership of our community

“We appreciate the support from City Council as we apply our Crime Reduction Strategy and work to reduce criminal activity in our community.”

Cold Lake City Council has also extended funding for the Commercial Security Watch program until the end of the year.

The Commercial Security Watch program is up for debate during the council’s 2023 budget deliberations.