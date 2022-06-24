- Advertisement -

80-year-old Richard Embree has been found happy and healthy on the shore of Cold Lake after being reported missing on Jun 21.

Embree was located on June 22nd at approximately 4 p.m. He spent just under 24hours lost in the wilderness, wandering through the night until he eventually found his way to the lake roughly 2 kilometers down the shoreline from where he went missing.

The 80 year old was transported to the Cold Lake Hospital where he is recovering.

Staff Sergeant Kim Hillier says they want to recognize the hard working members of the Cold Lake, Bonnyville, St Paul, and Lac La Biche Search and Rescue groups as well as the Emergency Medical Staff and the City of Cold Lake Fire and Rescue for their tireless efforts.

“It was great to see such a well-organized and cooperative response to the situation.”